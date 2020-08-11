Senator Cornyn To Gauge The Valley’s Coronavirus-Fighting Needs

Texas’ senior senator is in the Rio Grande Valley today to be briefed on the Valley’s struggle against COVID-19. The office of John Cornyn says the senator will hear how the region has utilized federal CARES Act funds to relieve the economic damage done by the coronavirus, and also about the Valley’s ongoing needs.

Cornyn says he’ll be taking the information back to Washington as the Senate negotiates what to include in the next coronavirus aid bill. Cornyn will be holding a socially-distanced roundtable with all four county judges, the CEO’s of the major hospitals, and leaders of UT-RGV.