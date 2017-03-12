Home NATIONAL Senator Foresees Obstruction Of Justice Case
Senator Foresees Obstruction Of Justice Case
NATIONAL
0

Senator Foresees Obstruction Of Justice Case

0
0
Diane Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal
now viewing

Senator Foresees Obstruction Of Justice Case

road rage
now playing

Road Rage Chase Ends With Deputy Shooting Driver

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

Man Flees Mental Health Facility, Sets Home On Fire

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Man Arrested In Human Smuggling Case

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Fight Over Trump Travel Restrictions Back To Appeals Courts

BALI VOLCANIC ERUPTION 2017
now playing

Remembering 1963 Eruption, Bali's Elderly Wary Of Another

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS ANTHME PROTEST
now playing

7 Seahawks Players Continue Anthem Protest

Panorama_of_United_States_Supreme_Court_Building_at_Dusk
now playing

Some See Echoes Of '68 Court Case In Wedding Cake Dispute

CLASHES IN YEMEN
now playing

Clashes In Yemen Escalate As Rebel Alliance Unravels

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Kushner: Trump Still Undecided On Israel's Capital

courtgavel
now playing

Day 3 Of Testimony Gets Underway Monday Morning In Irene Garza Murder Trial

(AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says the panel is starting to see “the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice” against President Donald Trump.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” California Democrat Dianne Feinstein said the evidence is coming partly from “the continual tweets” from the White House. Trump is focusing renewed attacks on the FBI, and on the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, two days after ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn agreed to cooperate with the probe as part of a plea agreement.

Feinstein said she believes Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey came “directly because he did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation.” She added, “That’s obstruction of justice.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is warning Trump to tread cautiously, telling CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump’s comments about ongoing criminal investigations come at his “own peril.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He Never Asked Comey To Stop Flynn Probe
  2. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
  3. Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator
  4. Some See Echoes Of ’68 Court Case In Wedding Cake Dispute
Related Posts
TRAVEL BAN

Fight Over Trump Travel Restrictions Back To Appeals Courts

jsalinas 0
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS ANTHME PROTEST

7 Seahawks Players Continue Anthem Protest

jsalinas 0
Panorama_of_United_States_Supreme_Court_Building_at_Dusk

Some See Echoes Of ’68 Court Case In Wedding Cake Dispute

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video