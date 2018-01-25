Home NATIONAL Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others
Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others
Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others

DONALD TRUMP JR
Senator May Release Russia Interviews Of Trump Jr., Others

(AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is finishing its investigation into the meeting between Russians and President Donald Trump’s campaign in June 2016 – and the committee chairman wants to release transcripts from closed-door interviews with Trump’s son and others.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he wants to work out an agreement with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California to release transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and others who attended the campaign meeting in Trump Tower. Feinstein is the committee’s top Democrat.

Grassley said he had hoped to interview Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who also attended the meeting. But he says the chances of that interview were “shot” after Feinstein unilaterally released a transcript from another interview conducted as part of the Russia investigation.

