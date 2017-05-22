Home NATIONAL Senator Pledges ‘to get to the truth’ In Probe
Senator Pledges ‘to get to the truth’ In Probe
(AP) – A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says “we will get to the truth one way or another” even though former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is citing Fifth Amendment protections in the panel’s investigation into Russia.

Sen. James Lankford tweeted that it is Flynn’s right to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination as part of the probe into interference in the 2016 elections.

The Oklahoma lawmaker tweeted: “We need facts, not speculation & anonymous sources.  “Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Flynn’s move was “unfortunate but not unexpected” and the committee would gain information in other ways.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter says Flynn is citing Fifth Amendment protections. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss private interactions.

