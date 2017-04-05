Home NATIONAL Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like ‘self-loading cargo’
Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like ‘self-loading cargo’
NATIONAL
0

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like ‘self-loading cargo’

0
0
AIRPORT TERMINAL
now viewing

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like ‘self-loading cargo’

mexican military
now playing

Officials Issue Red Alerts For Parts Of Reynosa Amid A New Outbreak Of Violence

MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

US TROOPS IN IRAQ
now playing

Iraq, US In Talks To Keep American Troop Presence After IS

TAX IRS AND CHURCHES
now playing

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts

NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS
now playing

House Votes To Sanction North Korea Over Slave Labor

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Female Genital Mutilation Bill Flies Through Texas Senate

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Divided On Jailing Delegates To 'convention of states'

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Decline 3 Cents

DALLAS SUBURN SHOOTING
now playing

Dallas Suburb Faces Racial Backlash After Shooting

(AP) – A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public.  Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says air travelers often tell him they “feel like they’re being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.”

Nelson is the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee – which is holding a hearing Thursday on airline travel.  He says people are so fed up that they’re using their cellphones to hold airlines accountable by recording incidents that show travelers being treated unfairly.

Last month, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight, and on an American Airlines plane, a mother with a stroller was bullied by a flight attendant.  Videos of both incidents were widely circulated on social media.

No related posts.

Related Posts
TAX IRS AND CHURCHES

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMPCARE

Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS

House Votes To Sanction North Korea Over Slave Labor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video