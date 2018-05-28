Senator Who Freed Holt Urges Talking To Maduro

(AP) – The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is urging engagement with Venezuela’s socialist government after he traveled to the South American nation to bring home a Utah man jailed for two years without a trial.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee stressed in an interview with The Associated Press that “nothing was asked, and nothing was given” in exchange for Joshua Holt’s freedom. But he says the 26-year-old’s release Saturday as a goodwill gesture by President Nicolas Maduro shows what can be achieved through dialogue with the United States’ adversaries.

Corker traveled to Venezuela in 2015 only to be snubbed by Maduro. He says he was received more warmly this time because Maduro is feeling “somewhat confident” after he was re-elected a little over a week ago in what the U.S. considered a “sham” vote.