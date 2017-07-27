Home NATIONAL Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Special Counsel
Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Special Counsel
NATIONAL
0

Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Special Counsel

0
0
Special Counsel Robert Mueller
now viewing

Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Special Counsel

BORDER WALL
now playing

House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump's Wall

crime lab
now playing

Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab

CRUISE SHOOTING IN ALASKA MAN SHOOTS WIFE BECAUSE SHE LAUGHED AT HIM
now playing

FBI: Man Says Wife's Laughter Led To Killing

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Judge Approves Plan For Charlie Gard To Be Sent To Hospice

PETRI DISH SCIENCE STUDY
now playing

Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort

JERUSALEM TENSIONS
now playing

Arab League Meets Over Jerusalem Tensions

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Records: Child's Body Decomposing On Arrival At Hospital

Ohio State Fair Incident
now playing

Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride

Anthony Scaramucci
now playing

Scaramucci Doubles Down On Complaints Of Leaks

(AP) – Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working on legislation that could attempt to insulate Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.  A Republican and two Democrats said Thursday they’re among committee members working on legislation that would prevent the firing of special counsels without judicial review. They are Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A Graham spokesman says the senator’s still working on the bill, and it’s unclear when it will be introduced.  Graham has sternly warned Trump not to fire Mueller or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He said Thursday there would be “holy hell” to pay if Trump fired Sessions.

Related posts:

  1. Bill Further Limiting Abortion Providers Clears Texas Senate
  2. Donna ISD Monitor Is Now On Board
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Senate Rejects Clean Repeal Of Obamacare, Without A Replacement
Related Posts
BORDER WALL

House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump’s Wall

jsalinas 0
CRUISE SHOOTING IN ALASKA MAN SHOOTS WIFE BECAUSE SHE LAUGHED AT HIM

FBI: Man Says Wife’s Laughter Led To Killing

jsalinas 0
PETRI DISH SCIENCE STUDY

Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video