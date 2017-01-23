Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

(AP) – Two Republican senators say they’re putting finishing touches on legislation that would let states keep President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul or design their own programs. The measure by Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine represents a retreat from years of Republican calls to repeal Obama’s law and then replace it. The two lawmakers are pushing their bill as President Donald Trump has pressured Congress to quickly annul the health care law and enact a GOP version.

Trump has said he wants to keep parts of Obama’s overhaul, like requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing medical problems. He’s not suggested letting states retain the entire statute. Cassidy said their plan followed the GOP philosophy of shifting some power from Washington to state governments.