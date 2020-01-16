NATIONALTRENDING

Senators Sworn-In As Jurors For Impeachment Trial

In this image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Members of the Senate have been sworn-in as jurors for the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. Roberts will preside over the impeachment trial. The trial will begin in earnest on Tuesday

