Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security team will appear before a Senate panel Wednesday to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia’s election meddling and whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations.
The Senate intelligence committee will hear testimony from the former FBI Director James Comey the following day. Trump fired Comey in May.
It has been reported Trump asked two of the witnesses to publicly state there was no evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.
The top Democrat on the committee has said he will ask Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers about the reports. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will also testify.

