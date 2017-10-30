Senators To Press Tillerson And Mattis On New War Authority

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security brain trust is set to testify on the need for a new war authorization as the deadly ambush in Niger ignites a push among lawmakers to recast the legal parameters for combat operations overseas.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday. They told the panel behind closed doors three months ago that a 2001 law gave the military ample authority to fight terrorist groups.

But that’s a position that won’t wash with a growing number of congressional Republicans and Democrats. They’re arguing the dynamics of the battlefield have shifted dramatically and it’s well past time to replace the post-Sept. 11 authorization with a law that reflects current threats.

