Senior UAE Diplomat Condemns Tehran Attacks

(AP) – A top Emirati diplomat has offered his condolences to Iran over Islamic State-claimed attacks on its capital, Tehran.  Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates rejected and condemned all terrorist acts.

However, Gargash said Gulf nations and Iran’s government remained “poles apart” from each other on political and security matters. He warned: “The Iranian government should not use the attack in a very polarized situation against Saudi Arabia or claim that Saudi Arabia is somehow linked to the attack, because it isn’t.”  He added: “It’s an attack on civilians that is a crime and that should be condemned by all civilized people.”  The Iranian Revolutionary Guard released a statement Wednesday evening indirectly blaming Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

