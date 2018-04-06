Seniors Scrimp But Still Spend More For Meds

(AP) – A new government report says Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs – but spent more on such meds anyway.

The Health and Human Services inspector general’s office blames rising manufacturer prices for squeezing older people and taxpayers alike.

The inspector general report being released Monday found a 17 percent drop in the overall number of prescriptions for brand-name medications under Medicare’s “Part D” drug program over a recent five-year period.

Despite that, beneficiaries’ share of costs for branded drugs went in the opposite direction, increasing by 40 percent from 2011 to 2015.

Total costs for patients were the highest for medications used to treat common conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and asthma.

A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press.