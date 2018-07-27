Home NATIONAL Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh’s Staff Secretary Work
Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work
Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

(AP) – Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s role as White House staff secretary to President George W. Bush has become a flashpoint as Republicans push his confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Democrats want to see records from that time. They say the documents are vital to understanding his approach to the law. Republicans disagree and say Democrats are using the issue to try to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
The debate could interfere with Republicans’ goal of swiftly confirming President Donald Trump’s pick for the court in time for the start of the new term Oct. 1. With the Senate control held by Republicans 51-49, Democrats can’t block Kavanaugh’s nomination outright if Republicans hold together. Instead, Democrats are trying to delay the proceedings in hopes that time spent reviewing the judge’s record could unearth fresh concerns.

