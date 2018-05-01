Home NATIONAL Sensational Book On Trump Is Top Seller Online
(AP) – Author Michael Wolff’s sensational book on President Donald Trump’s administration is the top seller online.  That’s according to information released by Amazon and Barnes & Noble, which each reported that hardcovers of “Fire and Fury” stood at No. 1 as of midday Friday.   But they were also out of stock, with Amazon advising that shipment might take two to four weeks. Demand for the book has been insatiable since reports of its contents emerged Wednesday.

Publisher Henry & Holt Company had planned a Jan. 9 release. Trump threatened legal action, demanding that Holt withhold the book. Instead, the publisher moved up the release four days to Friday due to “overwhelming demand.”   The book extensively quotes former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.  Trump has said the book is full of lies.

 

