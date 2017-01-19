Sentences Of Four Starr County Brothers Among Those Commuted By President Obama

Four brothers from Roma were among the more than 200 drug offenders whose sentences were commuted by President Obama Tuesday. Cesar, Eduardo, Lazaro, and Luis Moreno had been sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2001 for their roles in running an international drug smuggling and trafficking ring. They’d been convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering. They will be freed in May after serving 15 years of their punishment.

The four Moreno brothers were among dozens of people who were part of an operation that, from the mid-80’s into the mid-90’s, smuggled marijuana from Mexico and moved it to big cities throughout the country.