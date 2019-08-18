Sentencing Set For McAllen Man Found Guilty Of Killing Home Healthcare Worker

A McAllen man is facing a punishment of up to life in prison after being convicted of killing his mother’s home healthcare provider. After a 4-day trial, a Hidalgo County jury Friday deliberated less than two hours before finding 37-year-old Juan Manuel Hernandez guilty of stabbing and strangling 61-year-old Maria Alisa Garza in October 2017.

Police found Garza’s body wrapped in plastic and blankets inside Hernandez’s apartment. Hernandez claimed he had moved the body into his apartment after finding it in the backseat of the victim’s car outside his apartment. He will be sentenced September 16th.