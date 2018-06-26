Home NATIONAL Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural
Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural
Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

Separated mother and child removed from Brown v. Board mural
Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

(AP) – The image of an immigrant child clinging to her mother has been removed from a mural near the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site in Kansas.  The Kansas City Star reports that the image was painted over Monday.

The 130- by 30-foot (40- by 9-meter) mural tells the story of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended segregated education and faces a former all-black school in Topeka where the lead plaintiff’s child was a student.

Artist bj McBride says she added the mother and child to the mural Friday following reports of the separation of parents and children at the U.S. border. She later decided it was “distracting.”  Sarah Fizell, executive director of the nonprofit ArtsConnect behind the mural, says the image didn’t fit with the mural’s story.

