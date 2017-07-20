September 11th Trial Date Set In Irene Garza Murder Case

Final preparations have been set for the murder trial of the former McAllen priest believed to have killed former beauty queen and teacher Irene Garza 57 years ago.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys confirmed they’re ready for trial, and Judge Luis Singleterry set September 11th as the date for the final pre-trial hearing prior to the start of jury selection.

Feit is accusing of killing and raping Garza shortly after hearing her confession Easter weekend of 1960. Her body was found days later in a McAllen canal. The now 84-year-old Feit continues to be held in the Hidalgo County jail under 24-hour medical supervision.