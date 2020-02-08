NATIONAL

‘Serious Discussions’ About DNC Changes, Top Democrat Says

By 145 views
0
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, speaks before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Perez is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday's Iowa caucus. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A top Democrat in Congress says the party’s future under Tom Perez is under scrutiny amid fallout from the Iowa caucus and the winnowing of the presidential primary field to the exclusion of candidates of color. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina stopped short of saying Perez must go as leader of the Democratic National Committee. But he said there are “some serious discussions” happening on Capitol Hill about what should happen at the DNC. Clyburn is the third-ranking House Democrat. He made the comments during an interview Friday with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers.”

Judge Strikes Blow To US Immigration Enforcement Tactics

Previous article

Winfrey Says King Not Doing Well After Social Media Backlash

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL