Service Canceled For Woman Shot At Home By Officer

(AP) – A service for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer that had been scheduled for Saturday was canceled amid a family dispute over funeral arrangements.
Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral had been set to be held at Potter’s House Church in Dallas. Church representative Mara Silverio said the service hasn’t been rescheduled, but that no events would be held for her Saturday.
The news follows a judge’s decision Friday to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter’s aunt, Bonita Body.
