Home NATIONAL Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California
Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California
NATIONAL
0

Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California

0
0
JLJ
now viewing

Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California

635719717394985284-1403639766000-trader-joes-1-_1894511_ver1_0
now playing

Trader Joe's Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

ChildAbuse_1511055620706_9375635_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused

AP_919353172563
now playing

Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases

5a10ceaafc7e9334718b4567
now playing

Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

HHHUH
now playing

Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars

untitled
now playing

Pieces Of Once-Mighty NY Bridge Get New Life In Rural Towns

800
now playing

Secret Service Apprehends Attempted White House Fence Jumper

KJHJ
now playing

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Drug+Bust117
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

920×920
now playing

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

(AP) – Two U.S. servicemen whose remains were identified more than six decades after they were killed overseas during World War II will finally get funerals in their California hometowns.

The Defense Department says Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Homer Spence and Marine Corps Reserve Assistant Cook Frank Masoni will be buried Saturday with military honors. Spence’s funeral is in Manteca, and the service for Masoni is in Gilroy.

The plane Spence was piloting disappeared during a mission over southern Germany in July 1944. He was 22. The wreckage was found in 2010, and Spence’s remains were identified using DNA analysis.

Masoni was killed in November 1943 during a battle with Japanese forces on an island in the Pacific Ocean. He was 21. His remains were identified using dental and other records.

Related posts:

  1. Human Remains Confirmed To Be Those Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim
  2. Lawsuit Accused Feds Of Private Property, Environmental Violations
  3. Iraq Officials Say Last IS-Held Town Liberated
  4. Deputy Marshal Shoots At Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot
Related Posts
635719717394985284-1403639766000-trader-joes-1-_1894511_ver1_0

Trader Joe’s Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

Danny Castillon 0
5a10ceaafc7e9334718b4567

Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

Danny Castillon 0
HHHUH

Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video