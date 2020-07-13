Services Set For Fallen McAllen Police Officers

Valley residents will have a chance to pay their respects this week to the two McAllen police officers shot and killed in the line of duty this past weekend.

Memorial services have been set for officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza Wednesday and Thursday to be held in the McAllen Convention Center.

There will be a public viewing Wednesday from noon til 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday starting at 9:30. And burial services will follow. Officer Chavez will be laid to rest at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Officer Garza will be interred at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.