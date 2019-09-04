Services To Begin Thursday For Slain DPS Trooper

Services will begin Thursday for Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez who died last month, about 4-1/2 months after being shot in the line of duty. There will be a public visitation at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A public funeral will be held Friday at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. The service will begin at 1 p.m. A burial service will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. The interment will be private. Sanchez, who served four years in the Marine Corps, will be buried with full military honors.

The 49-year-old Sanchez died August 24th after undergoing a scheduled surgery for the head wound he received when he was shot the night of April 6th by a suspect who had fled after crashing his truck. 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez of Edinburg is facing a charge of capital murder.