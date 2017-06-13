Sessions Bristles At Wyden Query On Recusal

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has angrily denied that there were problems related to his decision to recuse himself from the FBI’s investigation into Russian activities during the election.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified earlier before the Senate intelligence committee said he knew of reasons why it would be problematic for Sessions to remain involved in the Russia investigation, even before he recused himself.

Sessions raised his voice to the Democratic senator pressing him for an answer, insisting there were no such reasons. Sessions said to Sen. Ron Wyden: “There are none.” Sessions bristled at Wyden, telling the Oregon senator that people are suggesting through innuendo that he has not been honest.