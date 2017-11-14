Home NATIONAL Sessions Doesn’t Recall Talk With Carter Page
Sessions Doesn’t Recall Talk With Carter Page
NATIONAL
0

Sessions Doesn’t Recall Talk With Carter Page

0
0
JEFF SESSIONS TAKING OATH
now viewing

Sessions Doesn’t Recall Talk With Carter Page

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Deputy Marshal Shoots At Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot

Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner
now playing

County Prosecutor Apologizes Over Uber Flap

san-antonio-store-where-police-called-600-times-to-close
now playing

Abducted Baby Returned To Local Family

murder
now playing

Husband Arrested In Slaying Of Harlingen ISD Elementary School Teacher

Screen Shot 2017-11-14 at 1.26.44 PM
now playing

Izzy, #POTW Nov. 14

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

5 Dead In California Shootings, Including Gunman

CONFEDERACY
now playing

Austin School Districts To Change Confederate School Names

Markiya Mitchell drowned her 10 day old son
now playing

Police: Woman Drowned Her 10-Day-Old Son In Bathtub

RUSSIA RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS
now playing

Russia Drafts Legislation Targeting Foreign Media

taxes
now playing

GOP Bill Aimed At Overhauling Taxes To Get Trump Push

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he does not remember speaking to Carter Page during the 2016 presidential campaign about a trip that the former foreign policy campaign adviser took to Russia.

Page told the House intelligence committee earlier this month that he had informed some members of the Trump campaign about the trip, including Sessions. He said he mentioned in passing to Sessions that he was visiting Russia and Sessions had no reaction.

Page’s trip has drawn scrutiny in probes of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.  Sessions said he doesn’t challenge Page’s recollection, but doesn’t remember the conversation. He said the Trump campaign “was a brilliant campaign in many ways. But it was a form of chaos every day from day one.”

Related posts:

  1. Sessions Doesn’t Doubt Women Accusing Roy Moore
Related Posts
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

5 Dead In California Shootings, Including Gunman

jsalinas 0
Markiya Mitchell drowned her 10 day old son

Police: Woman Drowned Her 10-Day-Old Son In Bathtub

jsalinas 0
taxes

GOP Bill Aimed At Overhauling Taxes To Get Trump Push

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video