Sessions Doesn’t Recall Talk With Carter Page

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he does not remember speaking to Carter Page during the 2016 presidential campaign about a trip that the former foreign policy campaign adviser took to Russia.

Page told the House intelligence committee earlier this month that he had informed some members of the Trump campaign about the trip, including Sessions. He said he mentioned in passing to Sessions that he was visiting Russia and Sessions had no reaction.

Page’s trip has drawn scrutiny in probes of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. Sessions said he doesn’t challenge Page’s recollection, but doesn’t remember the conversation. He said the Trump campaign “was a brilliant campaign in many ways. But it was a form of chaos every day from day one.”