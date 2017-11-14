Sessions Faces Congress Amid New Russia Probe Details

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to Capitol Hill Tuesday amid growing evidence of contacts between Russians and associates of President Donald Trump. And he’ll be bracing for an onslaught of lawmakers’ questions about how much he knew of that outreach during last year’s White House campaign.

The appearance before the House Judiciary Committee follows a guilty plea from one Trump campaign aide who served on a foreign policy council that Sessions chaired, as well as statements from another adviser who said he’d advised the then-GOP Alabama senator about an upcoming trip to Russia.

Those details complicate Sessions’ effort to downplay knowledge of the campaign’s foreign contacts.

