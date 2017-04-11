Home NATIONAL Sessions Gets More Criticism From Trump, Russia Questions
Sessions Gets More Criticism From Trump, Russia Questions
Sessions Gets More Criticism From Trump, Russia Questions

Sessions Gets More Criticism From Trump, Russia Questions

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been there before – behind the 8-ball when it comes to President Donald Trump, pressured to investigate political opponents, and drawn back into the question of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

On Friday, Trump took a moment before beginning his trip to Asia to address the future of Sessions. Asked if he would fire his attorney general, Trump responded, “I don’t know.” The president continued to vent his frustration that the Justice Department isn’t investigating Democrats, particularly Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s remarks come amid calls for Sessions to return to Congress to explain why he said earlier this year he was unaware of information exchanges between Trump’s campaign and intermediaries for the Russian government. A former Trump aide has disputed that claim.

