Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking
Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

(AP) – Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions says he “has no reason to doubt” the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that connected Russian President Vladimir Putin directly to the hacking of Democratic accounts during the election campaign.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Sessions, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, whether he would question the accuracy of the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia hacked into the emails of Democratic officials and paid “trolls” to make nasty comments on social media services.  “I have no reason to doubt that and no evidence of anything otherwise,” Sessions said at his  confirmation hearing Tuesday.  Trump himself has been less definitive in response to the intelligence report, though his incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking.

