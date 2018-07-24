Home NATIONAL Sessions Laughs Off “Lock Her Up” Chant At DC Speech
Sessions Laughs Off “Lock Her Up” Chant At DC Speech
NATIONAL
0

Sessions Laughs Off “Lock Her Up” Chant At DC Speech

0
0
JEFF SESSIONS
now viewing

Sessions Laughs Off “Lock Her Up” Chant At DC Speech

WE DONT TIP TERRORISTS RECEIPT
now playing

'We don't Tip Terrorist' Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect Sought After Gunfire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

800 (6)
now playing

Toronto Police Delving Into Life Of Gunman In Mass Shooting

800 (5)
now playing

AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections

download
now playing

Police Arrest Suspect In Oakland Train Station Stabbing

B3-BF091_0724la_G_20180724051012
now playing

Hundreds Missing After Hydroelectric Dam Collapses In Laos

south-korea-north-korea-dismantling-rocket-facility-6f18b7406cb6cb4f
now playing

US Group: North Korea Dismantling Key Launch Site Facilities

WireAP_ddf3e67d64994c6fb8b66e51a4d036ba_12x5_992
now playing

Toronto Shooter's Neighbors Knew Nothing Of Mental Illness

5b56345101d94.image
now playing

Turkey Offers Greece Help Fighting Fires

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and repeated a “Lock Her Up” chant during a speech at a high school leadership summit.

Sessions was speaking Tuesday in Washington, D.C, when members of the audience interrupted him with cries of “Lock Her Up.”  The chant refers to Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump’s opponent in the 2016 president election. It was a staple of Trump campaign rallies as the FBI investigated Clinton’s use of a private email server and remains prevalent at some Trump events.

Sessions, the country’s chief law enforcement officer, laughed at the chant Tuesday and repeated the words once.  His speech was about Justice Department efforts to protect free speech on college campuses.  The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

Related posts:

  1. House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress
  2. New Brownsville School Board President Currently Under Indictment
  3. Trump Denies Report He’s Frustrated With North Korea
  4. US Group: North Korea Dismantling Key Launch Site Facilities
Related Posts
paul-ryan759

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

jsalinas 0
800 (5)

AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections

Zack Cantu 0
DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA

Trump Denies Report He’s Frustrated With North Korea

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video