Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe
Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.  Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign.

Sessions’ conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.  Sessions says he should not be involved in investigating a presidential campaign he had a role in. He made the comment at a Thursday news.

The move came after revelations that Sessions twice spoke to the Russia’s mbassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.  Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying, “That is not my intent. That is not correct.”  But he says he “should have slowed down and said ‘but I did meet with one Russian official a couple of times.’ ”  Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will handle any matters related to investigation.

