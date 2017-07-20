Home NATIONAL Sessions Says He Will Remain In
(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will remain in office, a day after President Donald Trump rebuked him for recusing himself from the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.  Sessions said Thursday he will stay in office “as long as that is appropriate.’

A former senator from Alabama, Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters and became attorney general in February. A month later, he stepped aside from the Justice Department-led inquiry after revelations that he failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Trump has privately fumed about the recusal, which led to the appointment of a special counsel to lead the investigation.  Trump told The New York Times Wednesday he never would have picked Sessions had he known a recusal was coming. The president calls it “extremely unfair” to him.

