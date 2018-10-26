Home NATIONAL Sessions Says Suspect Faces 5 Federal Charges
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal authorities are charging a 56-year-old Florida man with five federal crimes including the mailing of explosives.   Sessions says the charges carry a maximum of 58 years in prison.

Session announced the charges Friday just hours after federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc. Sayoc is accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs through the mail to prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama and to CNN.   Sayoc is an amateur bodybuilder and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump who pushed far-right conspiracy theories online.

None of the devices exploded, and no one has been injured.

