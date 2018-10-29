Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue was not just an attack on the Jewish faith, but “an attack on all people of faith.” Sessions called Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue “an attack on America’s values of protecting those of faith.” He says it “cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Sessions’ remarks came Monday during a discussion on the future of religious liberty hosted by the Boston chapter of the Federalist Society. On Sunday, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said he has begun the process to get Sessions’ approval as required by law to pursue a capital case against Robert Bowers, who authorities say carried out what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Sessions says people must be protected in houses of worship. He says the Justice Department will pursue the case with “vigor and integrity.”