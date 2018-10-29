Home NATIONAL Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’
Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’
NATIONAL
0

Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’

0
0
JEFF SESSIONS
now viewing

Sessions: Shooting ‘an attack on all people’

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

NORTH KOREA
now playing

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

cnn
now playing

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

military troops on border
now playing

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

Robert Bowers
now playing

Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing

julie-fine-ken-paxton_1200x675_939904067688
now playing

Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue was not just an attack on the Jewish faith, but “an attack on all people of faith.”  Sessions called Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue “an attack on America’s values of protecting those of faith.” He says it “cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Sessions’ remarks came Monday during a discussion on the future of religious liberty hosted by the Boston chapter of the Federalist Society.  On Sunday, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said he has begun the process to get Sessions’ approval as required by law to pursue a capital case against Robert Bowers, who authorities say carried out what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Sessions says people must be protected in houses of worship. He says the Justice Department will pursue the case with “vigor and integrity.”

Related posts:

  1. Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing
  2. Harrowing Tales Emerge From Synagogue; Suspect Due In Court
  3. Death Of Baby Found In Hot Day Care Van Ruled Homicide
  4. Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment
Related Posts
cnn

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

jsalinas 0
military troops on border

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

jsalinas 0
Robert Bowers

Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video