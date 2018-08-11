Sessions Tells Justice Staff He’s Proud Of Work

(AP) – In a goodbye message to staff, Jeff Sessions says his time serving as President Donald Trump’s attorney general “goes beyond anything I ever would have thought possible.” Sessions sent the message to Justice Department workers on Thursday, a day after he resigned at Trump’s request. Sessions says he was proud to run the department and to work to reduce violent crime and overdose deaths. He’s also citing the department’s increased prosecutions for weapons and immigration offenses.

Sessions writes that it was “an incredible honor to work with people who day after day and year after year consistently exceeded expectations.” Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, has been named as acting attorney general.