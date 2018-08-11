Home NATIONAL Sessions Tells Justice Staff He’s Proud Of Work
Sessions Tells Justice Staff He’s Proud Of Work
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Sessions Tells Justice Staff He’s Proud Of Work

0
0
JEFF SESSIONS
now viewing

Sessions Tells Justice Staff He’s Proud Of Work

Terry Thompson
now playing

Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

texas prison texas prisoners inmates
now playing

Inmate Accused Of Molestation Dies After Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

4 Children Killed In Late-Night House Fire

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Court Says Trump Can't End DACA

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
now playing

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

CA Bar Shooting Update
now playing

CA Bar Shooting Update

Aasia Bibi
now playing

Christian Acquitted Of Blasphemy Freed From Pakistan Jail

duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo
now playing

Survivor Grateful For Indictment In Boat Sinking

(AP) – In a goodbye message to staff, Jeff Sessions says his time serving as President Donald Trump’s attorney general “goes beyond anything I ever would have thought possible.”  Sessions sent the message to Justice Department workers on Thursday, a day after he resigned at Trump’s request.  Sessions says he was proud to run the department and to work to reduce violent crime and overdose deaths. He’s also citing the department’s increased prosecutions for weapons and immigration offenses.

Sessions writes that it was “an incredible honor to work with people who day after day and year after year consistently exceeded expectations.”  Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, has been named as acting attorney general.

Related posts:

  1. CA Bar Shooting Update
  2. Survivor Grateful For Indictment In Boat Sinking
  3. Hidalgo County Commission Supports Resolution Opposing Militarizing The Border
  4. With New Justice Official, Fate Of Russia Probe In Question
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Court Says Trump Can’t End DACA

jsalinas 0
Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

jsalinas 0
CA Bar Shooting Update

CA Bar Shooting Update

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video