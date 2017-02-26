Home NATIONAL Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons
Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons
NATIONAL
0

Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons

0
0
170111_POL_sessions-hearing_jpg_CROP_promo-xlarge2
now viewing

Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons

bill paxton
now playing

Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61

1280x720_20503C00-IMIKK1
now playing

Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident

4b475b78-9722-4b4b-9391-53a4501e6aad
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

Trump_Correspondents_Dinner_77427
now playing

Trump Spending An Evening Away From The White House

Trump_Russia_Investigation_90158
now playing

GOP Congressman: Special Prosecutor Needed For Russia Probe

Mardi_Gras_Car_Hits_Crowd_76741
now playing

DWI Suspected In Crash That Hurt 28 At New Orleans Parade

RS14919_467309595
now playing

New York, North Carolina: When Should Teen Be Tried As Adult

WireAP_1fb20fb1e35d43969f00b79348a90369_12x5_1600
now playing

If GOP Overhauls Taxes, What Popular Tax Breaks Are At Risk?

2bd90f8e-27aa-4b1d-940a-89e3c2e32f68-large16x9_1280x960_70213B00PZSKI
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

NASA+SLS
now playing

NASA Weighing Risk Of Adding Crew To Megarocket's 1st Flight

(AP) – The federal prison population is on the decline.

But there’s a new attorney general. And Jeff Session talks tough on drugs and crime and already has indicated a looming need for private prison cells – and he seems poised to usher in a reversal of that trend.

The ex-Alabama senator signaled at his confirmation hearing – and during private meetings in his first days on the job – that he sees a central role for the federal government in combating drug addiction and violence as well as in strict enforcement of immigration laws.

The result could be in an increase not only in the number of drug prosecutions brought by the Justice Department but also in the average length of sentence prosecutors pursue for even lower-level criminals.

Related posts:

  1. Talks Underway To Re-Open Former Tent-City Prison As An Immigrant Detention Center
  2. Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status
  3. Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status
  4. Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
Related Posts
bill paxton

Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61

jsalinas 0
Trump_Correspondents_Dinner_77427

Trump Spending An Evening Away From The White House

Danny Castillon 0
Trump_Russia_Investigation_90158

GOP Congressman: Special Prosecutor Needed For Russia Probe

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video