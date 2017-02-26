Sessions’ Tough On Crime Talk Could Lead To Fuller Prisons

(AP) – The federal prison population is on the decline.

But there’s a new attorney general. And Jeff Session talks tough on drugs and crime and already has indicated a looming need for private prison cells – and he seems poised to usher in a reversal of that trend.

The ex-Alabama senator signaled at his confirmation hearing – and during private meetings in his first days on the job – that he sees a central role for the federal government in combating drug addiction and violence as well as in strict enforcement of immigration laws.

The result could be in an increase not only in the number of drug prosecutions brought by the Justice Department but also in the average length of sentence prosecutors pursue for even lower-level criminals.