Sessions Vows To Defend Himself Against 'False Allegations'
Sessions Vows To Defend Himself Against 'False Allegations'

Jeff Sessions
Sessions Vows To Defend Himself Against ‘False Allegations’

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his battle for the presidency, has defended himself before his former Senate colleagues. He denied at a Tuesday having an undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the United States and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey.
In a dramatic and packed Senate hearing, Sessions vowed to defend his honor “against scurrilous and false allegations.” And he declared it a “detestable and appalling lie” to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Trump to the White House.

