Sessions Won’t Talk Trump Conversations
Sessions Won't Talk Trump Conversations

JEFF SESSIONS-1
Sessions Won’t Talk Trump Conversations

(AP) – Members of the Senate intelligence committee are expressing confusion over why Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not disclose his conversations with the president.

Sessions won’t describe his conversations with President Donald Trump about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Yet he says he does not have the power to invoke executive privilege, and the president has not asserted it.

Maine independent Sen. Angus King asked a number of questions about the basis for Sessions’ refusal to answer questions.  Sessions says the president was not asserting executive privilege and that Sessions was simply protecting Trump’s right to do so if he chooses.

