Seven First-Time Acting Nominees

(AP) – Seven is the magic number of first-time Oscar acting nominees.  The film academy gave seven actors their first acting Oscar nominations for a variety of performances, from Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of a pacifist World War II medic in “Hacksaw Ridge” to Ruth Negga’s performance in “Loving” as a woman fighting racial prejudice in the Deep South.

Other first-time acting nominees include Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Lucas Hedges for “Manchester by the Sea,” Dev Patel for “Lion,” and Isabelle Huppert for “Elle.”  Several Oscar favorites, including previous winners Denzel Washington and Jeff Bridges, were also nominated.  And so too was Meryl Streep, who extended her edge as the most nominated performer in Oscars history with her 20th nomination for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

