Seven Shot At Bar On New Year’s Day

(AP) – Police in West Virginia say seven people were injured after a shooting at a bar in Huntington early New Year’s Day. Huntington’s interim police chief says the shooting happened Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar. No arrests have been made.

More than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

