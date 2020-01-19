TEXASTRENDING

Police: 2 Dead, 5 Injured After Shooting In San Antonio Club

Photo courtesy of News4 San Antonio

(AP) – Texas authorities says a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

