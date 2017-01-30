Home LOCAL Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
LOCAL
0

Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

0
0
GAVEL AND JUDGE
now viewing

Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas School Voucher Plan Unveiled, But It May Not Pass

classroom
now playing

Trump Education Department Delays Accountability Regulations

david-allen-pettersen-home-invasion
now playing

Homeowner Charged In Death Of Fleeing Suspected Burglar

VICTORIA MOSQUE FIRE
now playing

$870K Raised To Rebuild South Texas Mosque Destroyed In Fire

HOUSTON SUPERBOWL PROTESTS ON BAN MUSLIM VISA
now playing

Houston Mayor Says Protests Won't Hurt Super Bowl Activities

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
now playing

George HW Bush Is Released From Houston Hospital

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Games, Crafts, Other Activities May Safeguard Aging Brain

SHOOTING SCHOOL GUNS IN SCHOOL
now playing

School Shootings Rise When Economy Struggles, Study Suggests

QUEBEC CITY SHOOTINT SCENE ONE SUSPECT
now playing

UPDATE: Police Now Say Just 1 Suspect In Mosque Attack

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Senate Procedural Vote Sets Up Debate Over Trump Travel Ban

Tony Yzaguirre

Four days into the corruption trial of Cameron County’s tax assessor-collector, several charges have been dropped against the defendant. The judge Monday dismissed two bribery counts and five abuse of office counts contained in the indictment against Tony Yzaguirre. The seven charges are in addition to one count of engaging in organized crime that was dropped on the first day of the trial.

Yzaguirre still face 15 charges related to allegations he took envelopes of cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers. Yzaguirre is standing trial in Nueces County where the case was moved after a Cameron County judge ruled pre-trial publicity would make it impossible to select an impartial jury.

Related posts:

  1. Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  2. Jurors To Resume Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial
  3. Mercedes Man To Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison In Baby’s Beating Death
  4. Ex-CBP Officer Opts To Plead Guilty To A 6-Year-Old Murder
Related Posts
HACKERS COMPUTER THEFT

Investigation Ongoing Into Employee Information Breach At Mercedes ISD

jsalinas 0
FATALCRASH AUTO CRASH

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Mission Man’s Life

jsalinas 0
murder suicide

McAllen Man Goes Berserk, Shoots And Kills Wife And Stepdaughter, Then Himself

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video