Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

Four days into the corruption trial of Cameron County’s tax assessor-collector, several charges have been dropped against the defendant. The judge Monday dismissed two bribery counts and five abuse of office counts contained in the indictment against Tony Yzaguirre. The seven charges are in addition to one count of engaging in organized crime that was dropped on the first day of the trial.

Yzaguirre still face 15 charges related to allegations he took envelopes of cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers. Yzaguirre is standing trial in Nueces County where the case was moved after a Cameron County judge ruled pre-trial publicity would make it impossible to select an impartial jury.