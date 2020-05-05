Several Rio Grande City Employees Sent Home Over Coronavirus Concerns

Several Rio Grande City employees will be off the job for awhile after it was learned one of the employees had come in contact with a co-worker of a Roma man who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

As reported by the McAllen Monitor, a statement from Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villareal says the employees have been told to get tested and stay isolated at home as a precautionary measure.

Villareal says, however, no city employee had come in direct contact with the Roma man. That man, in his 20’s, learned Monday he had contracted the coronavirus. He is the 10th person in Starr County to test positive for COVID-19, and health officials are treating the infection as the first case of community spread in the county.