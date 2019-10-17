Several Texans Among Those Arrested In ‘Largest Darknet Child Pornography Website’

Some Texans are among over 330-people arrested worldwide on porn charges. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice says it is all part of a takedown of the “largest darknet child pornography website” in the world that was offering thousands of videos of the sexual abuse of children in exchange for bitcoin.

Michael Ezeagbor of Pflugerville, Eliseo Arteaga Junior of Mesquite, Richard Gratkowski of San Antonio and Paul Whipple of Hondo are among those arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute child pornography.