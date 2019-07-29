Several Texas Cities Rank Below Average For Grocery Costs

McAllen is one of the cheapest places to buy groceries in the country. That’s according to a new survey from Rent-dot-com that ranked the most affordable grocery shopping locations nationwide. It’s number six on the list.

Temple took the top spot at roughly 24 percent below the national average. Waco came in second place, followed by Round Rock in fourth and Harlingen rounding out the top five. San Marcos and Wichita Falls also made the top ten.

Honolulu, Hawaii has the highest grocery prices at nearly 70 percent above the national average.