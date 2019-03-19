Several Texas Projects On List For Possible Switch For Border Wall Funding

Some Defense Department work projects in Texas may get shifted so their funding can pay for the border wall. The list includes dozens of projects across the country and the world, which have not yet been awarded to contractors.

Several of the projects are at affected bases in Texas including Fort Bliss, Fort Hood, Joint Base San Antonio and others. The listed items which could have funding diverted for the border wall include new building construction, road work, maintenance facilities, new barracks and other projects earmarked for the Army, Navy, Air Force and several DoD affiliated agencies.