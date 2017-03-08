Home WORLD Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack
(Kabul) — Several U.S. soldiers are reportedly injured after another attack in Afghanistan. The BBC is reporting on a suicide attack on a military convoy in Kabul [[ KAH-bull ]]. Three civilians were reportedly killed. Two U.S. service members died after an attack on a NATO convoy in Afghanistan yesterday.

Several thousand U.S. troops have remained in Afghanistan to advise and assist Afghan security forces. President Trump is trying to decide whether to beef-up American forces in the war-torn nation to combat a resurgent Taliban.

