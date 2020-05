Severe thunderstorms rumble through portions of the Valley. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning from Rio Grande City down to McAllen and inland areas of Starr and Hidalgo County.

The warning expired at 3:00-a.m. in most areas this morning. The wind gusts clocked at up to 70-miles an hour. A flash flood warning is in effect until 5:00-a.m.