Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

Dallas police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is accused of violating the terms of his probation.

Roderick Goodson pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl in 2014 and just registered as an offender last year. A relative of the victim tells police she saw him at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

The school says Goodson was volunteering as the girls basketball coach. Officials say Goodson was previously an employee of the school and when volunteering to coach, a background check was performed. They say he provided a fake name, birth date and address, a loophole which is now fixed.

Goodson failed to check in with authorities in March and police are asking people to be on the lookout for him.