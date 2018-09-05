Home TEXAS Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team
Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team
TEXAS
Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

Dallas police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is accused of violating the terms of his probation.

Roderick Goodson pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl in 2014 and just registered as an offender last year. A relative of the victim tells police she saw him at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

The school says Goodson was volunteering as the girls basketball coach. Officials say Goodson was previously an employee of the school and when volunteering to coach, a background check was performed. They say he provided a fake name, birth date and address, a loophole which is now fixed.

Goodson failed to check in with authorities in March and police are asking people to be on the lookout for him.

