Sex Offender Fugitive With Ties to Brownsville Area Now A Top 10 Most Wanted

A man with ties to the Lower Valley has become one of the state’s 10 most wanted sex offenders. The Texas DPS has added 40-year-old Luis Flores to the list for failing to register as a sex offender – a violation of his parole.

Authorities have been trying to locate Flores since last September when he fled from his last known address in Los Fresnos.

Flores had been convicted in 2013 in Dallas County on a child indecency charge involving a 10-year-old girl.

The DPS is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to Flores’ capture.